Cambodia Preparing for 40th ASEAN Tourism Forum in 2021

Cambodia has been preparing to host the 40th ASEAN Tourism Forum in 2021 (ATF 2021) in Phnom Penh.

Scheduled for Jan. 17 to 23, the ATF 2021 will take place under the theme of "ASEAN � A Community of Peace and Shared Future", pointed out the ministry in an announcement this afternoon.

ASEAN Tourism Ministers' Meetings, ASEAN NTOs (National Tourism Organisations) Meetings and related meetings as well as ASEANTA (ASEAN Tourism Association) Meetings, conferences and Travel Expo (TRAVEX) are part of the ATF 2021.

TRAVEX is the largest ASEAN Tourism Business Platform that will be held from Jan. 19 to 21, 2021 and attended by over 450 sellers, 450 buyers, and 100 national and intenutional media.

According to its online source, the ASEAN Tourism Forum, founded in 1981, is a cooperative regional effort to promote the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as one tourist destination. This annual event involves all the tourism industry sectors of the 10 Member States of ASEAN: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. Each year, the hosting of ATF is rotated among the member countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press