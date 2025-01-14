Cambodia Proposes Military Cooperation Expansion with U.S.



Phnom Penh: The commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) has suggested that the U.S. expand military cooperation for mutual benefits. H.E. General Vong Pisen highlighted the suggestions during his meeting with the newly appointed Chief of the U.S. Military Attaché Office in Cambodia, Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Saltzman, on January 13 in Phnom Penh.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the proposed cooperation includes the exchange of information, learning visits at various levels, and efforts in the prevention of terrorism and transnational crimes. The RCAF chief expressed Cambodia’s continued support for the U.S. in searching for the remains of its servicemen and mentioned the possibility of conducting joint military drills.

Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Saltzman acknowledged the 75-year relationship between Cambodia and the U.S., noting the achievements that have resulted from this partnership. He expressed optimism about further cooperation opportunities during his tenure in Cambodia.

The c

hief of the U.S. Military Attaché Office also thanked the Royal Government of Cambodia for its ongoing efforts to locate missing American remains in the country. He informed General Vong Pisen of the upcoming visit by the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in February, during which discussions will focus on the resumption of the Angkor Sentinel, a joint Cambodia-U.S. military exercise.