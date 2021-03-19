Cambodia Purchases 1.5 Million Doses of Sinovac Vaccines

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia has purchased 1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines.

According to his voice message released to the public this morning, the Sinovac vaccines will arrive in Cambodia on Mar. 26, 2021 to join the 600,000 doses of Sinopharm donated by China and the 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca granted through the COVAX mechanism.

Moreover, the remaining China-donated Sinopharm vaccines of 400,000 doses is expected to arrive here before the Khmer New Year in April, he underlined.

The Premier stated that since the launch of the vaccination campaign on Feb. 10, 2021, more than 300,000 people have been vaccinated, of them some 198,400 were civilians and 109,700 were the armed personnel and policemen.

Cambodia has issued an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for China-made Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 on Feb. 12, 2021. It is among the three vaccines authorised to be administered to people. The other two are Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press