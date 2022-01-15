Cambodia Ranks 4th for Medical Student Internship in France

Cambodia has topped the 4th for medical student internship in France.

The update was shared by H.E. Jacques Pellet, Ambassador of France to Cambodia in a signing ceremony of the declaration on purposes of cooperation between the French Embassy and University of Health Science (UHS) here in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The French diplomat spoke highly of the good cooperation with the UHS, and underlined that the purpose of their cooperation will further promote training, research, exchanges of professors, researchers and students, infrastructure development and event organisation.

From his end, H.E. Prof. Saphon Vonthanak, UHS Rector, thanked all the French institutions supported by the French Embassy for their good collaboration and contribution to the university’s achievements.

From 1996 to 2020, some 903 Cambodian medical students have studied in France.

There are 58 more Cambodian medical students registered for their internship at 21 famous educational institutions in France.

