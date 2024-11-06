Cambodia Ranks Second at CMAS SEA Finswimming Championship.



Phnom Penh: The 2024 CMAS 1st SEA Finswimming Championship Indoor, hosted by Cambodia, concluded successfully on November 5. Over four days of intense competition at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia achieved an impressive performance, securing 15 medals, including 2 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze. This achievement placed Cambodia in the second position among the seven participating countries in the region.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Vietnam dominated the medal table with a total of 39 medals, comprising 21 gold, 14 silver, and 4 bronze. Indonesia followed Cambodia with 7 medals, consisting of 2 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze. Meanwhile, Thailand finished with 11 medals, earning 1 silver and 10 bronze. The competition saw no medal wins from Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Mr. Hem Kiri, Secretary General of the Khmer Swimming Federation, highlighted that the event attracted the participation of 62 athletes, including 28 females, along with 30 sports delegates, coaches, ass

istant coaches, and 100 technical committee officials.