Cambodia Ready as Member of Berne Convention

Cambodia is ready to ratify as a party of the Berne Convention for the protection of literary and artistic works.

The readiness was unveiled in joint meeting between the Presidents of the National Assembly’s Commissions on Education, Youth, Sports, Religious Affairs, Culture and Tourism H.E. Hun Many; and on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Propaganda and Information H.E. Chheang Vun; and Minister of Culture and Fine Arts H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona recently here in Phnom Penh.

The meeting discussed some aspects of the draft law for Cambodia to become a party of the Berne Convention.

Berne Convention is considered among the most long-standing convention that protects intellectual property, and preserves complete rights for author under international framework.

The convention was officially introduced in Berne city of Switzerland on Sept. 9, 1886, and by far, 178 countries have become members of the club.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press