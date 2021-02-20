Cambodia Ready to Attend Dubai Expo in October

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia is ready to attend the Dubai Expo to happen on Oct. 1 at the invitation of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

The update was shared during an inter-ministerial meeting to prepare for the world expo and international trade fair chaired by H.E. Pan Sorasak, the Minister of Commerce.

The Dubai Expo, which will last until Mar. 31, 2022 is expected to attract 200 countries with some 25 million visitors.

Cambodia national pavilion will encompass a given 384,5 square metre space with two stories, housing sections in the order of the country’s historical evolutions: pre-Angkor, Angkor, Longvek/Oudong and Chaktomuk/Current Phnom Penh.

The Cambodian team will run the exhibition under the theme “Sustainability”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press