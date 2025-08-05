Cambodia Ready to Attend GBC Meeting in Malaysia



Kuala lumpur: The Ministry of National Defence has expressed Cambodia’s readiness to participate in the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, hosted by Malaysia and observed by representatives from the United States and China, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the participation of these countries reflects a shared commitment to the successful implementation of the ceasefire and aligns with the broader goals of promoting stability, cooperation, and development for the peoples of both nations. H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Under Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, highlighted this during a press briefing.

The extraordinary GBC meeting is scheduled to be held from August 4 to 7, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur. The Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia has also strongly rejected recent false and baseless reports by some Thai media outlets, which have used fabricated images and misleading commentary to

accuse Cambodia of flying drones into Thai territory.

H.E. Lt. Gen. May Socheata emphasized that these actions do not support the current progress and risk escalating unnecessary tension, urging the Thai side to cease such activities immediately. She also called on Thailand to refrain from launching drones into Cambodian airspace, affirming Cambodia’s intent to take appropriate measures in response to any violations.

Regarding the 18 Cambodian military personnel still under Thai custody since July 29, 2025, H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata noted that, apart from two young personnel who were returned to Cambodia on August 1, the others remain under Thai control. Cambodia continues to urge Thailand to repatriate the remaining personnel in accordance with international law.

The Royal Government is actively engaged in negotiations and has formally requested Malaysia, in its role as ASEAN Chair, to mediate and urge the Thai authorities to expedite the return of the remaining personnel.