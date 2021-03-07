Cambodia Ready to Host 40th ATF in Mid-January 2022

Cambodia is ready to host the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2022 (ATF 2022) in Phnom Penh from Jan. 16 to 22, affirmed the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to the United States of America in a press release.

The ATF 2022’s theme, “ASEAN – A Community of Peace and Shared Future,” articulates Cambodia’s commitment as a key stakeholder in the region’s tourism ecosystem, it underlined.

According to the press release dated Mar. 5, 2021, the forum provides a platform to encourage collaboration between ASEAN member states and to holistically promote the region as one destination, with diverse cultures, cuisines, and communities.

ATF 2022 aims to attract more than 2,000 participants from more than 25 countries, said the same source, adding that the participants include tourism ministers and officials, sellers, international buyers, international and local media as well as trade visitors in the tourism industry.

The 40th ASEAN Tourism Forum was previously planned from Jan. 17 to 23, 2021 in Phnom Penh, but due to the COVID-19 global health crisis, the regional event was delayed to early 2022.

According to its online source, the ASEAN Tourism Forum, founded in 1981, is a cooperative regional effort to promote the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as one tourist destination. This annual event involves all the tourism industry sectors of the 10 Member States of ASEAN: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Each year, the hosting of ATF is rotated among the member countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press