Cambodia Reaffirms Commitment to Work with International Community in Combating Coronavirus Pandemic

Cambodia has reaffirmed its commitment to contribute with the international community to containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia remained committed to working closely with Nepal and the international community to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the people’s livelihoods,” underlined H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in his remarks at the handover ceremony of medical equipment for combating COVID-19 from the Royal Government and people of Cambodia to the Government and people of Nepal, held in Kathmandu this morning.

The donation is a testimony of deep sentimental and cordial friendship and solidarity between the two countries and peoples during this challenging time of global health crisis, he added.

For his part, Hon’ble Hridayesh Tripathi, Minister of Health and Population of Nepal, expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to the Royal Government and people of Cambodia for the humanitarian donation, which reflects the strong solidarity and cooperation between both nations.

He lauded Cambodia’s success in fighting against the pandemic which many countries may like to follow.

The two sides also spoke highly of the close ties and fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and Nepal which have been strengthened over the years through the exchange of high-level visits.

H.E. Ouch Borith, accompanied by H.E. Mrs. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and some other senior officials, left here this morning for Nepal to bring 2 million facemasks, 20,000 N95 masks, and other necessary medical materials, donated by Cambodia to the Government and people of Nepal.

The medical materials include 20,000 Goggles, 20,000 PPE Sets, 500 units of Intra Temperature Manual Check, 20,000 Face Shields, 20 Ventilator Machines for ICU Set, 20 Patient monitors+Accessories Model: Vista 120, 500 containers (25kg each) of ChloramineB Powder, 1,000 sets of Safety Plastic Boots PR, 2,000 units of Hand liquid soap, and 10,000 fabric facemasks.

Cambodia has so far donated facemasks and necessary medical supplies to Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.

Cambodia and Nepal have established their diplomatic relations since 1964. The ties were interrupted during the Khmer Rouge regime and were resumed in 1999.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press