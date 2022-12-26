Cambodia Reaffirms Connectivity Priority

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said the Royal Government will continue to strengthen the connectivity policy.

Addressing to the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and upgrading of the 95.27-kilometre-long National Road No. 41 linking Thnal Totoeung (conjunction of National Road 4) to Chum Kiri (Kampot province) under the preferential buyer’s credit loan of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, Samdech Techo Hun Sen re-emphasised the significance of connectivity for the country development.

“When we have road, we have hope, therefore the Royal Government will continue to prioritise connectivity,” the Premier mentioned.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Cambodian leaders have prioritised connectivity since the 19th century and the policy will continue.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press