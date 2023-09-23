Cambodia Reaffirms Continued Cooperation with United Nations

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Techo Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has assured H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations that the Royal Government of Cambodia will continue its policy and cooperation with the UN without change.

In a meeting in New York on Sept. 22 with the secretary-general, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to continuing its participation in peacekeeping operations under the UN umbrella by sending so far more than 9,000 peacekeepers to overseas missions.

With regard to human rights issues, he added, Cambodia continues to build a society based on respect for laws and the rule of law as enshrined in the constitution. This reflects the Kingdom's willingness to improve the human rights situation, although no country in Southeast Asia has authorised the opening of the Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR), except Cambodia.

The Cambodian Premier took the opportunity to thank the UN for its contribution to the peacebuilding process in Cambodia and for its support to the Khmer Rouge Tribunal process.

For his part, the UN secretary-general reiterated its continued support and cooperation with Cambodia to successfully achieve the path for sustainable development goals for the benefit of the Cambodian people.

H.E. Antonio Guterres commended Cambodia for its socio-economic development strategy, i.e. the Pentagonal Strategy that combines with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse