Cambodia Reaffirms Principled Position on Ongoing Border Issues with Thailand



Phnom penh: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia this morning issued a statement concerning the recent developments and reaffirmed Cambodia’s principled position regarding the ongoing border issues with the Kingdom of Thailand.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the statement emphasized Cambodia’s commitment to resolving the border issues through peaceful means and in accordance with international law. Cambodia reiterated its steadfast stance on maintaining diplomatic dialogues and cooperation with Thailand to ensure stability and peace along the border regions.





The Ministry further highlighted the importance of respecting existing agreements and treaties between the two nations, urging for continued constructive engagement to address and resolve any disputes amicably. The statement is seen as a reaffirmation of Cambodia’s dedication to fostering good neighborly relations with Thailand while upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.





The ongoing border issues have long been a point of contention between the two countries, with both sides emphasizing the need for dialogue and cooperation to achieve a mutually acceptable resolution.

