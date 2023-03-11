Cambodia Reaffirms Readiness to Become Upper-Middle-Income Country

Cambodia has reaffirmed the commitment to deliver the Doha Programme of Action for least developed countries (LDCs) 2022-2031 (DPoA) to become an upper middle-income country by 2030.

H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, underlined the commitment when addressing the plenary session at the 5th United Nations Conference on LDCs at Doha, Qatar this week.

Cambodia has met the criteria to graduate to become an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050, he added.

Toward achieving the objective, Cambodia will continue to foster health, education, social protection, basic infrastructure, digital revolution; and diversified, resilient, green, and sustainable economy.

The minister spoke highly of the importance of DPoA in contributing to the country’s smooth LDC graduation process and realisation of SDGs and the National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP) 2024-2028.

It was also necessary for Cambodia to further expand trade partners, embark on new cooperation, advance financial instruments, and strengthen green financing mechanisms.

H.E. Pan Sorasak also took the opportunity to appreciate donors and development partners, as well as international communities for their support to accelerate the progress of Cambodia’s graduation from LDC status.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse