Cambodia Reaffirms Stance on Border Closure



Cambodia: Cambodia is maintaining its ban on the transport of all types of goods into, out of, or through any international or regional border gates along the Cambodia-Thailand border. The General Department of Immigration made the announcement this afternoon, following the high-level directive of Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, this measure will remain in effect until Thailand reopens all international and regional border gates-previously closed unilaterally by the Thai side-to resume normal operations as they were before June 7, 2025. In response to a request by Thai authorities in Sa Kaeo province to reopen several border gates, Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet issued a four-point message to the people of both Cambodia and Thailand.





The message emphasized that Cambodia acknowledges the challenges faced by both Cambodian and Thai citizens due to the border closure. The Prime Minister clarified that Cambodia refrained from implementing such a measure first, even after tensions in the Mom Bei area in late May 2025. It was noted that the Thai military initiated the unilateral closure of border checkpoints on June 7, 2025, which included modifications to opening and closing hours and conditions on cross-border travel. These actions persisted until the Thai government’s formal announcement on June 24, 2025, citing security concerns.





Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted the uncertainty and abrupt shifts in the Thai government’s political stance, which have created significant obstacles to achieving a lasting resolution. He reiterated that the resolution is straightforward if the Thai side reopens the border unilaterally. Cambodia would then reopen its border checkpoints within five hours of such action. The responsibility for resolving this matter, according to the Prime Minister, rests with the Thai side.

