Cambodia Reaffirms to Host the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) 13 in Nov. 2020

Cambodia has reaffirmed that it will host the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit in November, said H.E. Luy David, Secretary of State of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressing that it will be the world’s largest summit post-COVID-19.

“Our plan is still there and we are ready to host the ASEM13 from Nov. 16-17, 2020, in Phnom Penh under the theme: Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”, said H.E. David on Thursday.

The Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) is an intergovernmental process established in 1996 to foster dialogue and cooperation between Asia and Europe. The group has 53 partners, including 30 European and 21 Asian nations, the European Union and the ASEAN Secretariat.

The group mainly addresses political, economic, social, cultural, and educational issues of common interest, in a spirit of mutual respect and equal partnership. Cambodia has been a member since the 5th ASEM Summit in Hanoi in October 2004. She joined as the tenth member of ASEAN in 1999.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press