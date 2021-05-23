Cambodia Receives 1 Million More Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine from China

One million more doses of Sinovac vaccine Cambodia bought from China arrived in Phnom Penh this morning.

H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, accompanied by her colleagues welcomed the arrival of the vaccines at Phnom Penh International Airport.

Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province will remain the priorities for the newly arrived vaccines, underlined the secretary of state.

According to H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, more vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in Cambodia in June.

With the newly arrived doses, Cambodia has received over 6 million doses of vaccines: 1.7 million doses of China-donated Sinopharm, 4 million doses of Sinovac bought from China, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD) via COVAX Facility.

As of yesterday, 2,253,044 people, both military and civil, throughout Cambodia have got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, while over 1,514,072 million have been fully vaccinated or already obteained their second jab.

Cambodia has set to vaccinate some 10 million people or 62 percent of the total population against COVID-19 and up to the half of 2022, more than 95 percent are expected to be inoculated.

