Cambodia Receives Another Batch of 1 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

One million more doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine Cambodia bought from China arrived in Phnom Penh this afternoon.

The new batch of vaccines were welcomed upon arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, and her colleagues.

According to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, if nothing changes, Cambodia will get 1 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines on June 19.

In an inspection visit to a vaccination centre in Kandal province recently, H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State and Chairperson of the Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination said that the next priority province for the vaccination is Preah Sihanouk, after Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province.

Quoted as telling AKP last night, H.E. Dr. Or Vandine said that Cambodia has not yet had any plan to vaccinate children of 3 years old and older. “For the moment, we are focusing only on high-risk groups of 18 years old and older,” she underlined.

With the newly arrived vaccines, Cambodia has received in total over 8 million doses of vaccines: 3.2 million doses of Sinopharm, 4.5 million doses of Sinovac, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD).

As of June 11, Cambodia’s vaccination coverage against COVID-19 pandemic reached 28.36 percent of the planned 10 million people to be vaccinated. The figures from the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination show that 2,836,482 have got their first dose, of them 2,387,472 have already received their second jab.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press