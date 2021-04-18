Cambodia Receives Another Batch Of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

PHNOM PENH, Apr 18 (NNN-AKP) – A second batch of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine that Cambodia purchased from China, arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, yesterday.

Cambodia’s Health Ministry secretary of state, Yok Sambath, received the vaccine, manufactured by Chinese biopharmaceutical company, Sinovac Biotech, at the Phnom Penh International Airport.

So far, Cambodia received more than 3.6 million doses of vaccines from China, and the World Health Organisation-led COVAX Facility.

The kingdom launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10, focusing on high risk and vulnerable groups, such as, frontline doctors and health workers, civil servants, teachers, armed forces, journalists, garbage collectors and garment factory workers, among others.

As of Friday, 1.24 million people had been vaccinated against the virus, according to a government report.

Sambath said, Cambodia expects to acquire more than 20 million doses of vaccines in order to inoculate at least 10 million of its 16 million people.

The Southeast Asian nation registered a total of 5,771 confirmed cases, since the start of the pandemic, with 3,311 receiving ongoing treatment and 39 confirmed deaths, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.– NNN-AKP

Source: NAM News Network