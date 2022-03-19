Cambodia Receives Nearly 140,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine under COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund

Cambodia has obtained 139,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine under the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund.

Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, and Representative of UNICEF in Cambodia Ms. Foroogh Foyouzat welcomed the vaccines’ arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport this afternoon.

This month, Cambodia is expected to receive 5 to 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, donated by Italy and China, and about 5.5 million more doses from March to September this year from COVAX Facility said H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath.

In his telephone conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen yesterday, Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping committed to donate 20 million more doses of vaccines to Cambodia, of which 5 million will arrive in Cambodia by the end of March.

With the newly-donated vaccines, Cambodia now has over 44.75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines both through purchases and donations via bilateral and COVAX mechanism.

The number includes 29,424,800 doses of Sinovac, 7,800,000 doses of Sinopharm, 3,784,500 doses of AstraZeneca, 2,489,730 doses of Pfizer, 1,064,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson, and 188,160 doses of Moderna.

Cambodia has also donated COVID-19 vaccines to some countries in the region, including Lao PDR and Vietnam.

As of Mar. 18, about 92.37 percent of the total 16 million Cambodian population have been inoculated against the COVID-19 pandemic with the basic doses.

