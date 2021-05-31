Cambodia Receives Over 190,000 Tourists in May

Cambodia registered a total of 194,025 domestic visitors in May, pointed out H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism.

The figure shows a remarkable increase of 696.33 percent compared to April during which all tourist resorts across the country were ordered to temporary shut down for more than two weeks due to COVID-19 threats.

Of the domestic visitors, he said, 191,820 were national tourists, and 2,205 were foreign visitors.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, the most visited tourism destinations were Kampot province, followed by Battambang, Kep, Siem Reap, Kampong Speu, and Preah Sihanouk provinces.

The Ministry of Tourism have so far advised the provincial and municipal tourism departments and tourism-related businesses as well as other relevant parties to strengthen the health preventive measures to ensure safety of the tourists and community.

