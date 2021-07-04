Cambodia Records 993 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally 54,291

The daily new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia was registered at 993; the tally thus increased to 54,291.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, of the new infections, 214 are imported, and the rest are locally transmitted cases connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

At the same time, Cambodia recorded 617 new recoveries; bringing the total recovered cases to 46,740.

But, the COVID-19 pandemic killed 24 more people; the death toll therefore rose to 720.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press