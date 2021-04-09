Cambodia Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases in a Day

Cambodia broke daily record of COVID-19 confirmed cases with 576 new cases since the coronavirus outbreak in the country in late January 2020.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this afternoon, 544 of the new cases were detected in Phnom Penh capital, and the rest in Svay Rieng, Preah Sihanouk, Kandal, Kampong Cham, and Siem Reap provinces.

The new cases, including 570 Cambodians, 3 Chinese, and 3 Vietnamese, are all linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event, it pointed out.

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 now stood at 3,604, of which 3,072 are connected to the Feb. 20 incident.

At the same time, the ministry registered the recovery of 70 more COVID-19 cases. They include 63 Cambodians, 5 Chinese, 1 Thai and 1 American in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Kandal and Svay Rieng.

They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered cases in the Kingdom rose to 1,984, with 24 deaths recorded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press