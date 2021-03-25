Cambodia Registered Two More Coronavirus-related Deaths

Two more patients, including a foreign national, passed away this morning due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the total coronavirus-related death cases in Cambodia to 7.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release made public this afternoon, the new victims are a 38-year-old Cambodian man living in Sangkat Trapaing Krasaing, Khan Pursenchey, Phnom Penh; and a 43-year-old Chinese man in Koh Thom district, Kandal province.

They had severe pneumonia infected by COVID-19 and passed away this morning at 07:35 and 07: 45, respectively, it added.

The Ministry of Health expressed its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Threat of COVID-19 is recurring in Cambodia following the outbreak of community transmission called Feb. 20 Community Event.

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 increased to 1,872 this morning, of them 1,348 are linked to the Feb. 20 incident. A total of 1.056 patients have so far recovered successfully.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press