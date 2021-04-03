Cambodia Registers 19th COVID-19-related Death

Another patient of COVID-19 has lost his life; bringing the total death cases in Cambodia to 19, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release this afternoon.

The new victim is a Korean man of 48 years old living in Bella Vita Apartment St. 51 in Phnom Penh, pointed out the source, adding that he was tested positive for the deadly virus on Mar. 31 and was admitted to the Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital.

He passed away on April 2, at 13:30, due to severe acute respiratory crisis and severe pneumonia infected by COVID-19, after an unsuccessful all-out effort to save him, underlined the press release.

The Ministry of Health expressed its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The new death case is the second foreigner who died of COVID-19 in Cambodia, after a 43-year-old Chinese man in Koh Thom district, Kandal province.

The first coronavirus-related death in the Kingdom was reported on Mar. 11, 2021.

Threat of COVID-19 is recurring in Cambodia following the third community outbreak, known as the Feb. 20 Community Event.

As of yesterday, Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally reached 2,546, of which 1,256 have successfully recovered.

