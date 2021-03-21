Cambodia Registers 58 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally 1,690

Fifty-eight (58) new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported this morning; bringing Cambodia’s tally to 1,690.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, one of the new cases is a 31-year-old Chinese passenger arriving in Phnom Penh on Mar. 19 from China via South Korea, and the rest are linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

The 57 locally transmitted cases are 40 Cambodians and 17 Chinese, including a 2-year-old girl and a 81-year-old lady, in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Kandal, Preah Sihanouk and Siem Reap.

Meanwhile, 15 COVID-19 patients aged from 20 to 41 years old include 12 Chinese, 2 Vietnamese, and 1 Cambodian in Phnom Penh, and Preah Sihanouk and Kampong Thom provinces. They are connected to the Feb. 20 incident. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom reached 950, with three deaths.

