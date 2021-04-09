Cambodia Registers Another Coronavirus-related Death

Another patient has lost her life due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the death toll to 25.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this evening, the new death case is a Cambodian woman of 55 years old living in Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh.

She was tested positive for the deadly virus on Mar. 30 and was admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on the same day, the source pointed out.

She passed away on April 9, at 14:56, due to severe pneumonia infected by COVID-19, in addition to her diabetes, it underlined.

The Ministry of Health expressed its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

As of this morning, Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 reached 3,604, of which 1,984 have recovered successfully.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press