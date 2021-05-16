Cambodia Registers Daily Record Of 335 COVID-19 Cases

PHNOM PENH, May 16 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Health (MoH), reported a daily record of 335 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the national tally to 21,834.

The new infections included 328 local cases and seven imported cases, the MoH said in a statement.

The kingdom also saw another 873 recovered patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,740, the statement said, adding that, the death toll remained at 147, as no new fatalities were reported.

Cambodia has been suffering from the third wave of COVID-19 community transmission since Feb 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country closed down all schools, sports facilities, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide, and has also placed some areas under lockdown.

The Southeast Asian nation began a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. MoH’s secretary of state and spokeswoman, Or Vandine, reiterated that vaccine, together with other health safety measures, would save lives from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Some 2.04 million people, or 20.4 percent of the 10-million target population in Cambodia, have already been vaccinated as of May 14, 2021,” she said.– NNN-AKP

Source: NAM News Network