Cambodia Registers Over 660,000 Domestic Tourists during Pchum Ben Holiday

Some 664,697 domestic tourists were recorded during the three days of Pchum Ben holiday, from Oct. 5 to 7, Ministry of Tourism said in a report released this morning.

The most visited tourism destination was Kampot province, followed by Kep, Preah Sihanouk, Pursat, Kampong Speu, Battambang, Kampong Cham, and Siem Reap provinces, it pointed out.

On the last day of Pchum Ben break alone, 244,256 people travelled across Cambodia, of them 242,881 were national visitors and 1,375 were foreigners. The figure saw decline by 10.01 percent compared to that of the second day, but an increase by 63.92 percent compared to the first day.

All Provincial and Municipal Departments of Tourism have been actively promoting and implementing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) introduced by the Ministry of Tourism.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press