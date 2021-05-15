Cambodia Registers Over 873 Recovered and 335 New Cases of COVID-19

A total of 873 more patients have successfully recovered from COVID-19; bringing the cured cases in Cambodia to 10,740, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

Meanwhile, it continued, 335 new cases, including 7 imported and 328 community cases, were reported; the tally reached 21,834.

Besides, there is no new deaths, therefore the total fatal cases remain at 147, underlined the same source.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press