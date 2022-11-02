Cambodia Reiterates Importance of Peaceful Negotiations and Resolution in Ukraine War

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has re-emphasised the importance of peaceful negotiations and resolution in the Ukraine War, during his telephone conversation with H.E. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine yesterday afternoon.

“Samdech Techo Prime Minister reiterated the importance of peaceful negotiations and peaceful resolution, and hoped that all parties concerned will strive for comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine so that Ukraine can regain peace, stability, territorial integrity and development,” said the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a press release.

According to the source, in the meeting, H.E. President Zelensky expressed his profound appreciation and deepest gratitude for Cambodia’s support and co-sponsorship of the United Nations General Assembly’s resolutions and Cambodia’s firm position on the War in Ukraine, while Samdech Techo Prime Minister conveyed his sympathy for the tragedy that has taken place in Ukraine.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also showed concern over the recent attacks on Kiev and other cities in Ukraine, which have claimed many deaths, injuries and severe damage to civilian infrastructure, power outages and water shortages, as well as serious energy and food crises and the rising inflation all over the world.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister had shared the sufferings that Cambodia went through and emphasised that, through Cambodia lesson learnt and Samdech’s personal understanding, war cannot be ended by war.

During the Call, Samdech Techo Prime Minister reaffirmed Cambodia’s position on the war in Ukraine that Cambodia respects and adheres to the Charter of the United Nations and international laws, and that Cambodia is against the aggression, the threat of or use of force over sovereignty and the territorial integrity of an independent State, and does not support the secession or the annexation of territory by other countries.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also mentioned that, with the collaboration with Japan, Cambodia is ready to dispatch deminers to help train Ukraine’s deminers at an appropriate time.

On the bilateral relations, Samdech Techo Prime Minister thanked Ukraine for providing scholarship to Cambodian students in the 1980s. Samdech Techo Prime Minister also mentioned that Samdech had visited Ukraine one time in 1981.

On the diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Ukraine, Samdech Techo Prime Minister proposed to have mutual appointment of respective Ambassadors between the two countries.

For his part, H.E. President Zelensky expressed thanks and welcomed Cambodia’s good gesture to provide assistance to Ukraine in demining. He also agreed on Samdech’s proposal to appoint the two countries’ Ambassadors. President Zelensky also invited Samdech Techo Prime Minister to pay an Official Visit to Ukraine at appropriate time.

With regard to ASEAN affairs, H.E. President Zelensky noted with satisfaction and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the three ASEAN Statements in support of Ukraine and Cambodia’s efforts on Ukraine’s request for accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). H.E. President also requested to deliver a video statement during the ASEAN Summit and reaffirmed Ukraine’s wish to become ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner.

In response, Samdech Techo Prime Minister stressed that Cambodia will continue to work with other ASEAN Member States for Ukraine to become ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner.

At the end of the dialogue, Samdech Techo Prime Minister accepted the invitation to pay the visit to Ukraine at a suitable time.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press