Cambodia Releases Outcomes of High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Conference: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity
AKP Phnom Penh, June 19, 2020 — Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation this morning issued a press release on the outcomes of the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity, held yesterday on the initiative of the People’s Republic of China.
Source: Agency Kampuchea Press
