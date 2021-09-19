Cambodia Releases Outcomes of the 3rd ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting

AKP Phnom Penh, September 18, 2021 — Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a press release on the outcomes of the 3rd ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting held on Sept. 16-17 via videoconference.

The full press release AKP received this morning reads as follows:

“Cambodia, as the host of the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13), co-chaired with Slovenia, as the President of the European Council, the 3rd ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting (ASEM SOM) on 16-17September 2021 via a videoconference. The Meeting was participated by 51ASEM SOM Leaders as well as high representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat, the European Union, and the Executive Director of the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF).

Cambodia informed the Meeting that the official invitation for the ASEM13 had been extended to all ASEM Leaders. Up to date, many ASEM Leaders, including the President of European Council and the ASEAN Secretary-General, have confirmed their participation in the ASEM13, which will be virtually held on 25-26 November 2021.

During this two-day Meeting, ASEM SOM Leaders actively discussed the draft ASEM13 Chair’s Statement to be adopted at the ASEM13. ASEM SOM Leaders agreed to have another round of drafting session later this month to discuss some remaining issues.

All SOM Leaders sincerely appreciated Cambodia and Slovenia for co-hosting the SOM Meeting and for maintaining ASEM momentum towards a successful ASEM13.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press