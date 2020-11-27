Cambodia Remains One of World’s Top Tourism Destinations

Cambodia remains a world’s best tourism destination in 2020, the Ministry of Tourism said, stressing that scores of international institutions and websites specialising in rating the best tourism places around the world have ranked Cambodia among the best places to visit and live.

My International Movers, based in the UK, America, and Australia, in January this year rated Cambodia No. 1 among the top ten friendliest countries in the world to move to.

Outrage Travel on January 30, 2020 characterised Cambodia as one of five safest places to be in Asia.

In March 2020, Cambodia was presented the International Travel Award 2020 by the India-based Pacific Area Travel Writers Association, considering Cambodia as the Best Destination for Heritage.

On Oct. 9, 2020, the Big 7 Travel’s publication highlighted Cambodia’s Siem Reap province as one of the 7 Most Relaxing Locations in the World.

Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism has promoted safety measures on travel and tourism and the ministry is also preparing a road map to restore tourism 2021-2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press