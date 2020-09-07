Cambodia Reopens Public Schools

State schools are reopened today after having closed for about six months as the COVID-19 pandemic situation has been under control.

Students of grades 9 and 12 in 21 of the 25 provinces and capital are allowed to resume their classes under strict health measures against the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports (MoEYS).

H.E. Dr. Dy Khamboly, Spokesperson for MoEYS, underlined that all class levels, from kindergarten to high school, in four provinces –Kratie, Stung Treng, Rattanakiri, and Mondulkiri – with low risk of COVID-19 infection are authorised to resume, but only for those in the provincial town.

According to the MoEYS’ guidelines, schools must provide a safe, inclusive, comfortable and friendly learning environment. Students must be seated 2 metres away from each other while the class size must be limited to not more than 15-20 students per class.

Before entering the school, students are required to take their temperature, wash their hands, wear facemasks and reduce gatherings, and so on.

Regarding the reopening of private schools, H.E. Dr. Dy Kamboly said the ministry is examining their request for reopening and will dispatch working groups to assess their Standards Operating Procedures (SOP) and other preventive measures set forth by the Ministry of Health and MoEYS. “The ministry will allow those private schools to reopen in this second phase of school resumption in the near future,” said the spokesperson.

The first phase of school resumption was applied earlier in August and it worked well.

Cambodia reported no new case of COVID-19 for seven days in a row. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 274, of them, 272 or 99.27 percent have been successfully recovered.

There has been so far zero case of community transmission recorded in the Kingdom. The pandemic has been effectively kept under control. As a result, the Royal Government has authorised the resumption of schools (in stages), some sport activities …, and encouraged domestic tourism in a controlled manner.

