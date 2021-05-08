Cambodia Reports 538 New Cases of COVID-19; Tally 18,717

AKP Phnom Penh--The Ministry of Health this morning announced the detection of 538 new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the tally to 18,717.

Of the new cases, one was imported from abroad; the total imported cases rose to 562, it pointed out.

At the same time, the same source continued, 456 more patients have been successfully cured from COVID-19; the total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom jumped to 7,340, with 114 fatal cases.

Cambodia reported the first coronavirus case in late January 2020. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly due to the Feb. 20, 2021 Community Event.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press