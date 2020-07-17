Cambodia Reports Five More COVID-19 Cases; Tally 171

Five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been detected in Cambodia, the tally thus rose to 171, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the same source, the new cases were found on a 34-year-old Cambodian man and his five-year-old son living in Sangkat Chak Angre Krom, Phnom Penh and a Cambodian woman of 60 years old living in Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. They arrived in Cambodia on July 15 from the U.S. via Taipei of China’s Taiwan. They were all admitted to Chak Angre Krom Health Centre in the capital.

The other two cases are American nationals who are senior diplomatic officers. They also arrived in Cambodia on July 15 from the U.S. but via South Korea. They were tested positive on July 16. They are now at separate rooms in the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh.

The other passengers of different nationalities with COVID-19 negative test were put in 14-day quarantine.

The 171 confirmed cases include 97 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 4 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian. Of the total positive patients, 133 or 77.78 percent have recovered successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press