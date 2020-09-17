Cambodia Reports Neither Positive Nor Recovered Case of COVID-19

AKP Phnom Penh, September 17, 2020 — Cambodia this morning reported neither new positive nor cured case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Ministry of Health

The total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom thus remains at 275, while that of the recovered patients at 274 or 99.64 percent.

The 275 confirmed cases include 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani. Of them, 221 are men.

The remaining active case is a 54-year-old British man who arrived in Cambodia on Sept. 11 from the United Kingdom via the Netherlands and South Korea. He has been now hospitalised at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press