Cambodia Reports No New COVID-19 Case for 29 Consecutive Days

Zero new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been found in Cambodia in the past 29 days, according to H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health at a press conference held here this morning.

With no new positive case, the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom remains at 122, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Most of the cases are imported ones.

At the same time, no new recovered case was recorded. The 120 already-cured patients or 98.36 percent of the total confirmed cases are 3 Chinese, 5 British, 2 Americans, one Belgian, 40 French, 2 Canadians, 13 Malaysians, 2 Indonesians, 3 Vietnamese and 49 Cambodians.

The two remaining active cases – a woman in Banteay Meanchey province and a man in Kampong Chhnang province – were transferred from provincial hospital to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh on May 8.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

