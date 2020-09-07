Cambodia Reports No New COVID-19 Case for a Week

There has been no new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia for already a week, the tally thus remains at 274, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The total 274 confirmed cases include 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced zero recovered case. Therefore, the total number of cured patients in the Kingdom is at 272 or 99.27 percent of the total cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

