Cambodia Reports No New Positive Case of COVID-19 for 25 Consecutive Days

Ministry of Health this morning announced that no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in Cambodia for 25 days in a row.

With zero new case identified, the tally remains at 122, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Most of the cases are imported ones.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health reported no new recovered case; the total number therefore stands at 120 or 98.36 percent of the confirmed cases. The cured patients are 3 Chinese, 5 British, 2 Americans, one Belgian, 40 French, 2 Canadians, 13 Malaysians, 2 Indonesians, 3 Vietnamese and 49 Cambodians.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press