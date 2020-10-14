Cambodia Reports No New Positive Case of COVID-19 for Third Day

Zero new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in Cambodia for three days in a row, the tally thus remains at 283, the Ministry of Health said in a press release made public this morning.

The 283 confirmed cases include 176 Cambodians, 43 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

Meanwhile, zero new recovered patient of COVID-19 recorded, therefore the total number of cured cases remains at 278 or 98.23 percent of the confirmed cases, the ministry added.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

