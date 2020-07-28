Cambodia Reports One New Imported Case of COVID-19; Tally 226

The Ministry of Health this morning announced to detect a new imported case of the novel coronavirus, bringing thus the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 226.

According to the ministry’s press release, the new case is a 32-year-old Indian national who arrived in Phnom Penh on July 26. He has been admitted to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The other 89 multinational passengers on the same flight have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The total 226 confirmed cases include 147 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 7 Indonesians, 5 British, 4 Americans, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Canadians, 1 Belgian, and 1 Indian. Of them, 147 or 65.04 percent have been cured.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press