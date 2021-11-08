Cambodia Reports Only 71 New Cases of COVID-19 This Morning

There were only 71 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recorded in Cambodia this morning; bringing the tally to 119,092, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health.

These are PCR test results, the ministry added, underlining that 5 of them were imported while the rest were connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

Besides, 80 more patients have recovered successfully while five others have lost their lives due to the pandemic (3 of them have not been vaccinated); the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom thus stood at 115,447 and 2,829, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

