Cambodia Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases; Tally 366

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported; bringing the tally to 366, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release this morning.

According to the same source, the new cases were detected on Cambodian migrant workers coming from Thailand. The two women in their 30s arrived in Cambodia on Dec. 28 and 29. They have been admitted to Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

The 366 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 244 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

Meanwhile, there is no new recovered case; therefore the total number of cured patients remain at 361 with no fatal case.

