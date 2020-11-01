Cambodia Reports Zero New Case of COVID-19 This Morning

There was no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recorded this morning; the tally thus remains at 291, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release.

The total 291 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 181 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Hungarian, and 1 Polish.

At the same time, no new recovered patient was reported; the total number of cured cases thus stands at 283 or 97.25 percent of the total confirmed cases.

The eight remaining active cases are 5 Cambodians, 1 Polish, and 2 French.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press