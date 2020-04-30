Cambodia Reports Zero New COVID-19 Case for 18 Consecutive Days

No new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been found in Cambodia for 18 days in a row, according to the new press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

Therefore, the total confirmed cases of the deadly disease recorded in the Kingdom remain at 122, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Most of the cases are imported ones.

Meanwhile, there is no new recovered case as of 07:00 am of April 30. The 119 cured patients or 97.54 percent of the total confirmed cases were 3 Chinese, 5 British, 2 Americans, one Belgian, 40 French, 2 Canadians, 13 Malaysians, 2 Indonesians, 3 Vietnamese and 48 Cambodians.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has now hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press