Cambodia Reports Zero New COVID-19 Case for Six Consecutive Days

No new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Cambodia for six days in a row, announced this morning the Ministry of Health in a press release

The tally thus remains at 275, including 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Meanwhile, the same source added, 274 or 99.64 percent of the total patients have successfully recovered.

The remaining active case is a 54-year-old British man who arrived in Cambodia on Sept. 11 from the United Kingdom via the Netherlands and South Korea. He has been now hospitalised at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source:Agency Kampuchea Press