Cambodia Reports Zero New Positive and Recovered Case of COVID-19

There is no new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) detected in Cambodia as of this morning, said the Ministry of Health in a press release.

It has been more than two weeks that zero new case was found, the tally thus remains at 273, including 174 Cambodians, 40 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Meanwhile, no new cured case was reported as well, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Cambodia to 265 or 97.07 percent of the total confirmed cases, added the same source.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press