Cambodia Requests Australia for Permanent Consumer Protection Technical Official

Cambodia has asked Australia for consumer protection technical official to be stationed in Cambodia in order to share experience and enhance work effectiveness to increase Cambodian exports to Australia.

H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, made the request while receiving H.E. Pablo Kang, Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia, here at the ministry office on Dec. 22.

At the same time, the commerce minister requested Australia for more scholarships, and invited Australian e-commerce companies to invest in Cambodia.

H.E. Pan Sorasak also informed his guest about Go4eCam programme to boost e-commerce in the country, and encourage both countries’ chambers of commerce to sign a memorandum of understanding on trade and investment.

In reply, H.E. Pablo Kang accepted the Cambodia’s request for more scholarships and lauded the Kingdom for the increase by 60 percent of the export of Pkar Mlis fragrant rice to Australia in spite of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambassador also mentioned about Australia-backed CAVAC (Cambodia-Australia Agricultural Value Chain Programme), a programme to increase the productivity and income of small farmers and trade in milled rice and other crops, by strengthening market systems and investing in irrigation infrastructure, which has trained some 2,000 Cambodian farmers in e-commerce so far.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press